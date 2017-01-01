Wowzers! LAM’s Missions to Murals exhibit is magnificent, multi-layered, and mesmerizing

Story and photos by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

I don’t use the word “wowzers” lightly, especially when it comes to art, but that’s what I found myself muttering last week as I left the Art Museum and headed toward my car after attending a VIP tour of the California Mexicana: Missions to Murals exhibit, led by executive director Malcolm Warner.

The influence of cultural, historical and political events on the art produced by Californian and Mexican artists from the early nineteenth century to today is intelligently and insightfully displayed throughout the exhibition at LAM.

There’s plenty of space for visitors to wander, wonder and ponder, and the spacious layout, in several rooms, offers a number of unexpected moments of surprise and delight.

The Mission Play at the Mission San Gabriel, Postcards, c. 1925, Reproduced courtesy of a Private Collection

One example: the realization that a large mural on display is one of four that were installed in the interior of South Coast Cinema in 1935. The mural, by Edgar Payne, has been carefully restored over a two-year period. And so Laguna’s own history takes its rightful place in the show.

I was intrigued also at the way the exhibit wove in aspects of the entertainment industry, providing a common thread from the swashbuckling bandit portrayed in Charles Christian Nahl’s La Plaza de Toros – said to be inspired by the same story that birthed the dashing fictional vigilante Zorro – to the continuous showing, upstairs, of old Hollywood movies, some silent, incorporating Mexican themes, notably Ramona, starring Mary Pickford in the 1910 film.

(Overheard: “They used to say we didn’t have words, but we had faces.” I love that. The movies alone are worth a visit. Plan on spending several hours at the museum.)

Settlement: Mural, now restored, used to be displayed within South Coast Cinema

From the earliest of paintings, Ferdinand Deppe’s San Gabriel Mission, painted circa 1832, to the more modern, many colors in the artwork seemed to echo one another over the years. As a lover of blue, and especially teal, I was drawn to the hue of the skies in many of the pieces. I don’t know if it is true that our Western skies are bluer than most, but several paintings seemed to confirm that as a fact.

Fellow attendees were equally impressed with the sophistication and power of the show, which is part of the Getty’s initiative Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, a wide-ranging and ambitious exploration of Latin American and Latino art.

“The Museum is really reaching new heights with this exhibition,” Nancy Bushnell said. “I’m so impressed. It’s wonderful.”

She was not alone in her opinion. Similar sentiments were expressed by many of the guests, who included Lisa Mansour, Rick Balzer, Chris Quilter and Daniel and Francine Scinto.

Charles Christian Nahl, La Plaza de Toros: Sunday Morning in Monterey, 1874, Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Malcolm Warner explained that Deppe’s painting was one of the first to be portable, since art mostly took the form of murals during that era in that part of the world.

Of course some art will never be portable. So it was that the Museum displays a cloth banner reproduction of the first US fresco painted by Diego Rivera – Allegory of California, 1931, – which graces the grand stairwell of the City Club in San Francisco. Rivera used the tennis player Helen Wills Moody as his model for Calafia, the female figure representing the spirit of California.

The hard work and dedication that went into the show from everyone in the museum is obvious. Warner explained that the exhibition drew on art from more than 50 locations, from Mexico City to Baltimore to New York.

(Foreground) Donald Hord, Mayan Mask, 1933, Courtesy of Steve Turner and Victoria Dailey

(Background, from left to right) Alfredo Ramos Martinez, Indian with Cactus, 1931, San Diego Museum of Art; Dorr Bothwell, Translation from the Maya, 1940, Laguna Art Museum Collection; Everett Gee Jackson, Spring in Coyoacan, c. 1926, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Alfredo Ramos Martinez, Mango Seller, c. 1938, Private Collection, courtesy Louis Stern Fine Arts.

There’s so much to enjoy: See a depiction of the Saint of Keeping Secrets, and learn why he was eventually killed; marvel at the religious overtones of Andrew Grayson surveying the “Promised Land” of California; see the original model for the bear on California’s flag – there is so much in the exhibit that delights, informs, and entertains.

You may not walk out muttering “wowzers,” exactly – most readers are probably more educated about art than I am – but you will be impressed, of that I am sure.

This exhibition is curated by Professor Katherine E. Manthorne, The Graduate Center, CUNY, assisted by Professor Alberto Nulman, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México.

Major support for the California Mexicana: Missions to Murals, 1820–1930 exhibition and publication is provided through grants from the Getty Foundation.

LAM is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Hours: Sun, Mon, Tues, Fri, Sat: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thurs: 11a.m. – 9 p.m., Closed Wed, General admission: $7, Students, seniors (60+), and active military: $5, children under 12: Free, Museum members: Free

For further information, go to http://www.lagunaartmuseum.org/