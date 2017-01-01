The little engine that could, did better than it should:

Nicolai Elghanayan shines at Pirelli World Challenge

On Oct 14-15 at Laguna Seca in Monterey, Nicolai Elghanayan impressed the racing community in his first pro race while driving a car that didn’t really suit the race.

Nicolai used his Lotus, designed for the Lotus World Cup series, and not for this race, but he wanted to get his feet wet in the racing world, his mother, local resident Suzy Elghanayan, tells Stu News.

Nicolai Elghanayan holds his own in David & Goliath scenario on the track

Suzy adds, “He unfortunately spun out on the first series on day one and banged up the car. The team worked on putting the car back together and in the second series, he began at the very end of the 26 or so pack, and maneuvered with great deft and skill to number 13!”

The racing community was impressed not only with the team for expeditiously putting the car back together, but with Nicolai’s talent and humility. And after the race, for the first time, he signed autographs.

“At his pro race in March of next year, he’ll have a car that suits the race, but he did so well in his first one with a car that didn’t belong, I’m so proud,” Suzy says. “It was like a David & Goliath story unfolding on the track.”