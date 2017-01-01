Print | Email

Integrative Cancer Prevention and Treatment Seminar will be hosted by Health in Balance on Oct 26

Health and Balance is set to host a Cancer Prevention and Treatment Seminar on Thurs, Oct 26, at 6:45 p.m. located at 330 Park Avenue, Suite 9. This presentation will be delivered by Dr. Marcela Dominguez, M.D.

Dr. Marcela Dominguez has a fellowship in Integrative Cancer Therapy through the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. She has insightful and profound wisdom to share on the topic of cancer as people progress on their journey of health.

Submitted photo

Dr. Marcela Dominguez

The event will offer advice on what lifestyle choices to implement to help prevent cancer and how to use integrative cancer therapy options alone or alongside conventional cancer therapies.

The plan is to offer practical steps that attendees can implement into their lives both for prevention and treatment.

Seating is limited to the first 25 guests, and the cost is $15. RSVP to reserve your spot here: http://www.healthinbalance.com/events.

