Flesh-eating zombies heading this way: Night of the Living Dead brings ghouls and gore to LBHS Oct 28

Imagine being trapped in an isolated farmhouse and watching out the window as ravenous ghouls approach – and there’s no way to escape. “Welcome to a night of total terror,” as the original Night of the Living Dead trailer announces.

Even before the TV series Walking Dead, back when zombies were called ghouls, the undead roamed the landscape in search of human flesh in this granddaddy of all zombie films.

Now the recently deceased are coming back to life, they’ll arrive in Laguna Beach on Sat, Oct 28, and they’re hungry.

Laguna Beach High School Drama & Park Avenue Players presents Night of the Living Dead by Lori Allen Ohm, based on George A. Romero & John Russo’s classic film. This live stage production is filled with all the gruesome horror from the cult classic 1968 film. No one is safe from this wave of misery.

Run, don’t walk, to see Night of the Living Dead at LBHS

The plot is not complicated: in the movie, fallout from a satellite probe shot to Venus returns to Earth carrying a mysterious radiation that transforms the unburied dead into flesh-eating zombies.

Presented on stage, this adaptation is a gripping terror-filled monochromatic play that brings all the fright of the cult classic to life. This blend of thrilling horror laced with touches of black humor envelops the audience in the action and unfolds into a shocking theatrical ending.

It takes a village of ghouls (50 students) and lots of work to bring this production to the stage. In addition to the high school cast members, ten eighth graders from Thurston Middle School are included in the company.

LBHS held the auditions and cast the show the first week of school. Since early Sept, the cast has been rehearsing Mon-Thurs from 6-9 p.m. and some Sundays 1-4 p.m. LBHS brought in a fight choreographer, Michael Irish, an LBHS grad who is currently an actor in NYC, to work with the actors who perform stage combat in the show.

One of the ten gruesome facts about the original movie (from “10 Facts About Night of the Living Dead” written by Matthew Jackson and published by Mental Floss on Oct 13, 2017): since the total budget for the film was $150,000 and it was shot in black and white, they used red ink or chocolate syrup for blood. And when Karen Cooper eats her father, the flesh is really just leftover lunch of hamburgers and meatball sandwiches.

Poster from original 1968 Night of the Living Dead

As to why this production was chosen, the Director Alexis Karol says, “Last spring, I was notified the Artists Theatre calendar would place the LBHS fall play earlier than usual, a piece of information which could have been cause for concern. However, as soon as I saw the dates fell around Halloween, I had an idea.

“In the fall of 2012, I directed a stage adaptation of the cult classic film Night of the Living Dead at the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts. ‘Living Dead’ was so well attended by students, families, and community members alike, we were asked to stage the production again the following year. The opportunity to re-stage the production was, artistically, a gift.”

Performances begin on Sat, Oct 28 at 7 p.m., and continue on Sun, Oct 29 at 2:30 p.m., Thurs-Sat, Nov 2-4 at 7 p.m., and end on Sun, Nov 5 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at lbhs.booktix.com

Ticket prices are: students $10, adults $15, premium $20. Parents should use discretion before purchasing tickets for children under the age of 13. Night of the Living Dead is a horror play which includes violence and gore. While the storyline unravels with some humor, the tone and themes are dark and may be disturbing to younger audience members.

LBHS Artists Theatre is located at 625 Park Ave.

Produced in special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, IL