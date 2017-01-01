Attending Mission Hospital’s educational program on opioid overdose this Thursday could save a life

Mission Hospital is providing community education this Thursday evening to address recognition of opiate overdose and ways to administer Naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effect of overdose and save a life.

The training course will also focus on activating emergency services, rescue breathing, administering intranasal Naloxone and rescue position for an individual until help arrives. The education includes a short lecture followed by hands-on skills to train all of the above.

On average, there is a death in Orange County due to opioid overdose every other day.

This is the first community education outreach on this extremely important lifesaving information by Mission Hospital.

Registered Nurses from the Chemical Dependency Unit at Mission Pacific Recovery Center will provide the training.

The event will take place on Thursday Oct 26 from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Mission Hospital Laguna Beach Auditorium, 31872 Pacific Coast Highway.