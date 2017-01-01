Park Plaza: A boon or a bust?

Beginning this last weekend, the 200 block of Park Avenue was named “Park Plaza” and blocked off from vehicular traffic to serve as an outdoor pedestrian plaza. The Grand Opening took place last night.

“In partnership with volunteers representing Transition Laguna, the Laguna Beach Beautification Council and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, the lower block of Park Avenue has been spruced up, lighted, furnished, landscaped, and decorated to create an inviting plaza for pedestrians to enjoy,” says the City Manager’s press release.

Reactions to the closing off of this area off Coast Highway, behind the Library and opposite Adonis Restaurant, have been mixed. Some residents are concerned that the area will become a magnet for the homeless. Others are upset that this closure cuts off a useful shortcut that avoids a left-hand turn at Legion.

Others – interviewed days before the Park Plaza was officially launched – were hopeful that it would be a boon to the city.

The reality of what it looks like may (or may not) change opinions.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Park Plaza is now open: as seen Monday evening

Medhi Lahedi, Owner of Copy & Print Center for 27 years, told Stu News: “I think they should have done it last year. I thought it was great idea. Yes, it’s going to take parking away. But at the same time, people when they are fresh, they can stay out longer and do more shopping and have dinner somewhere. It’s going to cause some inconvenience for a while, but we’ll get used to it.”

Architect Robert Linnaus, said, regarding associated parking and traffic issues related to Park Plaza:

“No worse than it is right now. I think actually, the City of Laguna Beach could be a little more pedestrian friendly and that would help in that regard. I think it will be a welcome change for both tourists and residents.”

The trial program was initiated and funded by the City Council and is tentatively scheduled to continue through the end of the calendar year. Park Plaza will be open to the public between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

