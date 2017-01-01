John Gardiner, 1947 – 2017: Poet, writer, beloved friend, Laguna legend whose legacy will live on

Last Tuesday morning, John Gardiner, poet, Laguna icon, beloved friend of and mentor to so many in our community, young and old, died suddenly of a suspected heart attack, his adored dog at his side.

He was on Laguna Canyon Road en route to give a lecture about Shakespeare, one of his favorite writers.

That same day, Stu News Laguna published a profile of him. We reprint the article today in honor of his memory.

From John’s Facebook page

John Gardiner: poet, beach lover, and so much more

We received many tributes to John today and welcome more for publication in our Tuesday issue.

Tributes have been pouring in

“Over the past two days I have run into many friends who have simply wanted to hug. Without words even being spoken at first, we embraced to share our anguish over the sudden loss of our treasured friend John Gardiner. For a man known for his words, none were adequate to express our grief.

“John Gardiner was one of those rare people with whom every encounter was a welcomed adventure. He was gifted with boundless energy, curiosity, and a passion for exploring and recounting the oddities of mankind. Our conversations would soar and generally end in laughter.

“It’s still hard to accept that he is gone, and I keep expecting a phone call or a surprise visit. I greatly miss my friend, but can still hear his words, and I hope they continue for a very long time.”

Mark Chamberlain

“It goes without saying the Laguna Beach Poetry Workshop can never be the same without John. We continued with it through thick and thin over the years and John was proud of keeping the craft of poetry alive in this town, a lineage that goes back to at least the 50s.

“I was privileged to work with him and be at his final workshop this past Saturday, share a meal afterwards, banter about life along with Carrie and Jane who have been there since the beginning. John was more than just another friend to me, he will be more than missed by everyone.”

Mike Sprake, Cohost Laguna Poets

Photo by Lynette

John Gardiner in one of his favorite shirts, slightly disheveled, loving every minute of the Children’s Poetry Contest at the Library, with Jon Gilliom

“John was an inspiration. He inspired our City to acknowledge literary artists. He inspired us with his performances in Heisler Park during Sunset Serenades. He inspired us to be open to wonderment to the world. Visits from John and Maddy lightened my day. John and Maddy would come visit me at my office – they were here on Monday – Maddy being all shy and then finally letting me pet her, and John reveling on the wonderments of the world. I will miss those visits.”

Sian Poeschl

“John was my friend, teacher and partner in crimes against literature! He was smart, funny, sensitive, creative and enthusiastic for every second I was with him. A true American hero in his love of and active celebration of all that makes this country fabulous and a proud denouncer of the injustice and greed that lets it down. Like so many, I adored him, warts and all. We’ll miss you terribly, Gorgeous Man.”

Jason Feddy

“John Gardiner was a vital part of the library’s recognition of winning poets event at the end of our annual poetry contest. Every year he would act as Master of Ceremonies, introducing the winning poets and reading winning poems from poets who were not present for the recognition event. Everybody loved his voice.

“It was especially fun to hear him read poems written by children as his voice would add a great deal of gravitas to what might at first seem like a frivolous short poem. John also headed the Laguna Poets group who would meet at the library regularly. All of the staff here enjoyed talking to him. He was genuinely a great guy.”

Jon Gilliom

Submitted photo

That shirt again – John with the Third Street Writers group

“Although I did not know John as well or as long as many, I credit him with inspiring me to return to writing poetry seriously after a long absence. Through his public performances with Jason Feddy and the readings, workshops and annual Laguna Beach Library contests he organized, he shared his love for poetry in a way that made anyone he touched understand why it should matter.

”The contests gave Laguna’s teachers a brief reason to incorporate writing into their lesson plans, if only for their students to enter. The awards ceremony, with readings of winning poems by the writers, helped poets of all ages understand that this was work worthy of reward. I will always remember his smile as he moved the stool up to the podium for the contest’s youngest, shortest winners.

“John spoke truth with a brave voice that was loud enough to resonate through Laguna’s artistic community. It will resonate here as long as we keep his generous, creative, coyote-spirit alive by making a place for the written and spoken word in our town.”

Ellen Girardeau Kempler

“News travels fast these times even before it’s past. Recalling “Coyote Blues” woke me abruptly, John Gardiner’s beautiful collection of prose and poems, one of many he created, his “paean to spirit.”

“It was just this past weekend, at the opening of the new Park Plaza, when he and his beloved four-legged companion stopped by, inviting me to BC Space Gallery – [Thursday night], a “Gathering of the Tribes” once again as in 2010 for that Winter Solstice when he wrote,” The Impossibility of Death…”

We consider our self-bordered significance to be the sum of our senses, and yet there is a drop of water outside on a blade of grass, one out of billions of others, and that drop of water is the imbuement of us, the shadows in our brains, our whole imprint. It is the sum of all our mysterious love, all we long for, all we are, all we’ve been - all we’ll ever need to be.” (John Gardiner.)

My heart is broken; my mind refuses to accept his passing and the sheer beauty of his words haunts me as I read, he remains.

“Remember to howl.”

Leah Vasquez

“I remember a piece he wrote about death being “the undiscovered country” – how we would be free of our bodies and merge with the universe… John was a dear friend. I met him when I first moved from Taos in New Mexico and I was searching for some free spirits – I found them here, and John was one of them.

“He moved in and out of so many circles as a poet and writer, so many people adored him. I’ll always remember that unique, resonant, deep, rich, lyrical voice, I can hear it now, and John’s voice will always remain alive among our group of writers. We will maintain his legacy.

He was always so happy, so ready to give a big bear hug, he was full of love and passion despite pain and suffering in his life. He wrote poems as gifts – one for my 50th birthday…I loved him so much.

Michelle McCormick