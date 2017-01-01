City Manager’s Updates

November Awareness Month - City of Laguna Beach is proud to announce our 10th Annual National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Month in November. Proclaimed by the City and organized as a public service by the Housing and Human Services Committee, this month-long event brings awareness to the Laguna Beach community about people who are hungry and homeless in our community, our country, and our nation. During the month of November, there are five different ways to participate in this worthy cause. For more details visit: http://www.lagunahungryandhomeless.org/events.html.

Juried Fine Art Exhibition – Artist Reception and Award Ceremony - On Thurs, Nov 2, at 5:30 p.m. the winners of the eleventh annual Juried Fine Art Exhibition will be announced at an Artist Reception at Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue. The exhibition can be viewed through Nov 22. The juror, Mackenzie Stevens, Curatorial Assistant at the Los Angeles Hammer Museum, reviewed submissions from artists from throughout Orange County and selected 34 to exhibit. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition - The Arts Commission is currently accepting designs to the annual competition. Children ages 5 to 17 years old may submit an original design celebrating the holiday season. Up to 12 designs will be selected for display at City Hall throughout December. Designs must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov 17. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. For exhibition guidelines go to: http://bit.ly/2iEI0y3.

Creative Placemaking Town Hall Meeting - The City of Laguna Beach will hold its first public town hall meeting to discuss the Creative Placemaking Assessment, exploring the city’s cultural infrastructure. We ask that all attendees bring an example of a cultural space, cultural activity, or public art intervention that they find particularly interesting or aspirational to the meeting. The meeting will be held on Wed, Nov 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Refreshments will be provided. For information contact Siân Poeschl, Cultural Arts Manager (949) 497-0727 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

City Sewer System Video Inspection Project - Tunnelworks Service Inc. has been awarded the second-year contract of a five-year program to perform cleaning and video inspection of the City’s sanitary sewer system. On Monday, Oct 30, Tunnelworks will begin work in North Laguna covering the area from Irvine Cove to Cliff Drive. The work will be ongoing until May 2018. Project updates will be provided through www.clbwq.net or feel free to contact the City’s Water Quality Department with questions at (949) 497-0378.

Bluebird SOCWA Wet Well Lining Project - Pascal & Ludwig Constructors has been awarded the contract to install a temporary bypass system so that the Bluebird SOCWA lift station can be taken out of service for maintenance work. The bypass system will be set up at the end of Galen Drive. Through traffic on Glenneyre Street will be modified to facilitate construction but will be kept open in both directions at all times. Construction activities will commence on Monday, Oct 30. Work hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project is not expected to exceed three months in duration. The bypass system is comprised of electric pumps with critically silenced enclosures around them to reduce noise while the system runs continuously during the work inside the lift station. Project updates will be provided through www.clbwq.net or feel free to contact the City’s Water Quality Department with questions at (949) 497-0378.

Main Beach Sea Rise Level Installation - The City invites the public to view the Main Beach Sea Level Rise installation on November 2-5. The installation will be composed of three illustrated signs located on the grassy area near the Lifeguard Tower. The installation is intended to draw attention to potential impacts of sea level rise from global warming. The signs are illustrated by Laguna Beach High School art students. The installation coincides with the Laguna Art Museum’s annual Art & Nature festival and its theme of art’s engagement with the natural world.

Smart Gardening Series: Beautiful Bulbs - Join local Master Gardener,Mary Duffy on Sat, Nov 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Discover the beauty, ease and simple steps for successful gardening with bulbs. Learn about the types of bulbs, and how to plant them, including soil preparation and depth. For more information or to register call (949) 464-6645.

Mindfulness for Teens: The Secret to a Happier, Healthier You - This series will expose young people, ages 11-15, to mindfulness practices to cultivate kindness, compassion and joy. By focusing on the present and recognizing their emotions, mindfulness practices are helping young people manage their busy lives. The six-week series will be held Mondays, Oct 30 through December 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center. $45 per student, scholarships are available. Call (949) 464-6645 for more information or to register.

Holiday Cookie Contest - Residents are invited to participate in the City’s first annual holiday cookie recipe contest. Each participant is asked to submit their favorite family cookie recipe and the story behind it. Three finalists will be selected to bake a sample batch of their cookies for a tasting ceremony on November 13. The first place winner’s story and recipe will be published in the Winter 2018 Community Services brochure, to be mailed citywide. Entries must be submitted at the front desk of the Community and Susi Q Center by October 31.

For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor, at (949) 497-0304. Entry forms can be downloaded from the following City website link: http://bit.ly/2yvNtes.