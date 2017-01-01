Dianne’s Creature Feature

Call to duty: Horses on the Force

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Imagine being at a protest and confronting a moving line of 1,000 – 1,700 pound horses, ridden by uniformed police officers, whose intention is to separate opposing crowds or move them back. It’s instinctive to retreat from such a large presence. Intimidating, yes, and that’s the point. This is the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Enforcement Unit (MEU), and that’s what they do.

The MEU consists of a team of OC officers, sergeants, and deputies from The Orange County Sheriff’s Dept., as well as police departments in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Buena Park, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, and Irvine. They provide high profile patrol to the parks, beaches, and special events throughout OC.

And they do it well.

Staging must be done in advance on busy OC days

Although the MEU wasn’t needed at Sunday’s rally, they were staged and ready when I visited them prior to the scheduled protest. Regardless, staging must be organized in advance due to the logistics of getting the horses and riders to the site.

Seven (four from the OC Sheriff’s Dept. and three from Irvine) of the unit’s horses were resting, eating, drinking, and chilling out (difficult during the hot spell), before they were called to duty. On that day, horses were also assigned to three other scheduled events in OC. At the protest rally here in August, which drew 2,500 people, 19 horses were used to disperse the crowd.

Sgt. Dee Dee Kurimay and her Quarter Horse Joe

Sgt Dee Dee Kurimay of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and supervisor of the MEU, answered all my questions and so much more! This is an amazing group of horses and riders, and her input only enhanced my already awestruck impression of their work.

However, this isn’t Sgt Kurimay’s primary job, her full-time position is with the OC Sheriff’s Dept, and as with the other members of the unit, the MEU is ancillary to their normal duties.

When asked how she transitions from one job to the other, Sgt Kurimay says, “Whether it’s in a black and white, or here on a horse, I’m doing the same job from different platforms.”

Since she joined the OC Sheriff’s Dept. 17 years ago, Sgt Kurimay has always wanted to be with the MEU, and she’s now been with that unit for 11 years. Her grandparents owned horses, so she’s been riding since she was little, and it seems as if she was born to this role.

She says there’s an incredible amount of behind-the-scene work and ongoing training by both horse and rider, together and individually, before an animal is ready to handle the chaos and loud noises of a protest or parade. In training, the horses are put in the midst of simulated situations with exploding fireworks, firecrackers, and crowds yelling and making unfamiliar sounds.

LB’s August protest didn’t faze Joe the horse: he fell asleep

When discussing the “fight-or-flight response,” she says, “In a dangerous situation, a horse’s instinct is to flee, so the training involves keeping them calm. And the rider must be calm as well, since the horses read their handlers’ emotions and reflect them.”

This physical and emotional bond between horse and rider goes well beyond the job. The MEU horses are individually owned and trained by their riders. Sgt Kurimay’s horse Joe is a 17-year-old Quarter Horse.

Horses chilling out though the temperature was high and tempers possibly hot

Of her three horses, Joe is the only one with the right nature to be a MEU horse. “Not every horse has the temperament for this work,” she says.

In fact, it appears as if Joe has it perfected. He fell asleep during the protest at Main Beach in August.

Throughout a horse’s career, the training continues to build. Sgt Kurimay and Joe train monthly. “The horses love coming to work. They’re trained to push on and gain an area.” And she says that Joe knows when it’s time to go to work. “Once I put on the MEU saddle and halter, he knows it’s different than just going out for a pleasure ride.”

Curious as to what she keeps in the saddle pack, Sgt. Kurimay replies, “First aid for people and horses, snacks, a pooper scooper.” (As for the last item, necessary, but something I hadn’t thought of. It must be industrial size.)

There isn’t a specific breed that has the temperament suited for the MEU. In addition to Quarter Horses, they have Gaited Horses, and Draft Horses. They range in age from five to 17 years, and can live into their thirties. However, it is difficult to find a horse that is a good fit for the unit. It took one of the MEU members six months to find the right one.

Ready for duty in OC Sheriff’s Department breast collar and saddle pads

Although our last protest on Sunday fizzled out, thank heavens, the MEU has been a huge presence at past OC rallies. Last year, they were at the protest at the Convention Center, and the Trump rally at the OC Fairgrounds (with 30,000 participants), doing what they do, moving the crowds back and maintaining order.

Mounted Enforcement Unit responsibilities are broad

But controlling protesters is not all the MEU does, they are also contracted with the Transportation Corridor Agencies and OC Transportation Authorities to keep trespassers away from open space areas. Additionally, on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Color Guard presented colors for Drug Walk, and they take part in the National Night Out for Kids and Families. They routinely perform search and rescues (they can get into areas searchers can’t get to on foot). Sgt Kurimay has also patrolled the Holy Jim Trails off Ortega Hwy, which she describes as “goat trails.”

Upcoming on her schedule (as of last Sunday), Sgt. Kurimay will patrol the Upper Chiquita area (and also keep an eye out for fires), and the Oso area by the 241 Hwy., 2,400 acres in all.

It seems as if the list of MEU’s obligations is never-ending.

One thing Sgt. Kurimay said really stuck with me. In training, they try to put a strong horse next to one with less experience, and during a session, a rookie horse became apprehensive. Sgt. Kurimay brought in Joe to help calm the new recruit. She says, “We always want to make it a win for the horse, so we break it down into little tasks and take baby steps, with each task ending in a win.”

Not only does this approach turn a training session into a positive, for those who rely on the MEU during tense situations in which a particular scenario could go either way, it’s a win for us as well.

“The earth would be nothing without the people, but the man would be nothing without the horse.” ~ Author Unknown.