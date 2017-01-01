Citing five fires and 58 vehicle crashes on the Canyon Rd in the last 10 years, City will fund undergrounding

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council decided on Tuesday to take unilateral action to protect lives and property in Laguna from the ever-present threat of fire.

Five steps to expedite the undergrounding of utilities on major evacuation routes out of the city and access for emergency responders were unanimously approved, with a proposal for citywide undergrounding to come. Council determined action was necessary after two years of being thwarted by the two utility companies that service Laguna: San Diego Gas & Electric south of Nyes Place and Southern California Edison to the north.

“The unwillingness of the utility companies to partner with us, their aggressive attack on our undergrounding ordinance and opposition to our efforts at the California Public Utilities Commission leave us with only one alternative – to shoulder the burden ourselves and develop a locally funded plan to underground the entire city,” said Councilman Bob Whalen, a passionate advocate for undergrounding.

Whalen and Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede, council representatives on the Utility Undergrounding Subcommittee, both endorsed ballot measures on city-wide undergrounding in the 2018 election.

It will be costly – probably $150 to $200 million, but a modest investment Whalen opined, given what is at stake: loss of lives and property and improvements valued at least $200 million.

View of the 1993 fires

Five fires and 58 vehicle crashes on Laguna Canyon Road alone were caused by utility poles in the past 10 years, according to city records.

“So far, we have avoided a catastrophic fire, but how long can our luck hold? Whalen asked.

“I know, and have spoken to many in our community who agree, that above-ground utility lines are an imminent threat to our public safety every day.”

Supporters of Whalen’s position included June Nye-Nebel a resident of Park Avenue, a major evacuation route, Emerald Bay resident and Red Flag founder David Horne, Sonny Meyers and Matt Lawson, members of the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee.

“On a hot, windy October Day in ’93, just like today, we lost more than 400 homes in a matter of hours,” said Lawson. “We were lucky. No one was seriously hurt and a last minute wind-shift saved our iconic downtown.”

That disaster was caused by arson, a single crime, which actually started on county land, but significant brush fires have been sparked in Laguna by overhead utilities in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2015, Lawson said.

“Whatever the cost, we must move forward as quickly as possible, to reduce the risk of death and devastation to the city,” said Lawson.

Time to act

Tuesday’s council actions included repealing the city ordinance that required utility companies to underground new and replacement overhead wires and wires and poles, legally challenged by Edison and SDG&E and settled out of court. The settlement commits the utility companies to review safety concerns and discuss ways to reduce fire risk.

The council also authorized City Manager John Pietig to arrange to buy $97,468 in Rule 20A credits from Rancho Santa Margarita and $300,000 in the credits from Indian Wells, at discounted prices. The credits are allocated to cities each year by utility companies and may be purchased from cities that don’t use them.

Step four of the recommendations directed staff to use the $3 million Measure LL funds currently available and future revenues for the next two years, to underground the highest priority evacuation routes, not including Laguna Canyon Road, which is dealt with in the Laguna Canyon Road Master Plan.

Staff will also pursue other funding, including the creation of a community facilities district, a general obligation or revenues bonds for subcommittee review and recommendation.