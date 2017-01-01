Parents Club hosts sixth Annual Halloween Walk

Story and photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Monday, October 23, the Laguna Beach Parents Club hosted its sixth Annual Halloween Walk. A treasured community event, the LBPC Halloween Walk delighted children of all ages as they paraded up Forest Avenue collecting treats from each store.

Click on photos for larger image

The parade route ended at the Laguna Presbyterian Church parking lot for an after-party with a hosted local DJ, costume contest, cement truck, police car, snacks and more.

Enjoy Mary’s gallery of pics from the Walk…