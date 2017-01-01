Print | Email

Parents Club hosts sixth Annual Halloween Walk

Story and photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Monday, October 23, the Laguna Beach Parents Club hosted its sixth Annual Halloween Walk. A treasured community event, the LBPC Halloween Walk delighted children of all ages as they paraded up Forest Avenue collecting treats from each store.  

Click on photos for larger image

The parade route ended at the Laguna Presbyterian Church parking lot for an after-party with a hosted local DJ, costume contest, cement truck, police car, snacks and more.

 

Enjoy Mary’s gallery of pics from the Walk…

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://stunewslaguna.com/component/content/article/26910-parents-club-hosts-102717#sigFreeId06721d3d03

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.