A Note from Shaena

It is with great sadness we share that Katie Ford, lifelong Laguna Beach resident, loving mother of two daughters, and Stu News Laguna designer, was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday morning in Corona del Mar while on her way home from dropping her daughter off at school.

According to the Newport Beach Police Department, it appears that “a medical episode may have preceded” Katie’s collision into The Bungalow Restaurant on Coast Highway.

Katie has very, very serious injuries, and is currently in an induced coma.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Katie’s family, as she is their only source of income, at www.gofundme.com/4mi7a2o.

Please consider helping in whatever way that you can. Katie is our family, and she needs our help.

From Katie’s Family

Katie’s family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support already shown:

“It is truly overwhelming the amount of love that has come in and we want to thank everyone. Laguna is such a special, unique place…and all of this love…it just shows what type of people are in this town.”

Katie’s family would also like to thank the first responders who were there on the scene to help Katie after the accident. “The two detectives have been amazing with us. Everybody involved.”

The family also encourages people to “pick up a little trash in honor of Katie [she is a long-time supporter of ZeroTrash Laguna], spend a little extra time with your family, and just pray and send love our way.”

The Bungalow Restaurant to donate 25% of total sales on Nov 1 to Katie

In addition to the GoFundMe page for Katie (www.gofundme.com/4mi7a2o), The Bungalow Restaurant has also put together a fundraiser for her, and will be donating 25% of total sales (including both lunch and dinner) on Wednesday, Nov 1 to her and her family.

“The entire Bungalow family is terribly upset by this unfortunate accident, and we want to do whatever we can to help get Katie on the road to recovery and help secure some financial support for her and her daughters during this trying time,” said co-owners Jim Walker and Louie Feinstein in a joint statement. “We’re all pulling for Katie and wishing her a speedy recovery.”

“We hope to see all of Katie’s friends and family come out for this fundraiser at The Bungalow,” said friend Jeff Jerger. “Every donation helps when it comes to getting her on the road to recovery.”

The Bungalow Restaurant is located at 2441 East Coast Hwy in Corona del Mar. Reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable.