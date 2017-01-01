The Boys & Girls Club is getting ready to hold its Annual Art and Nature show



The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Art Program will hold their annual Art & Nature Show on Thur, Nov 2, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Club’s new outdoor exhibition space at the Canyon Branch.

“Sea the Light” is a direct response to the colors, shapes, lines and reflections of the sea. It is also a body of work responding to the extensive artworks created in Laguna Beach inspired by the ocean; from impressionist paintings, to abstract sculptures and prints, to the most recent public art installation by Pablo Vargas Lugo and his lamppost in the sea.

Together the members of the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach explored the relationship between water and light through playful and collaborative art making processes.

The Club works in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum who originated the idea of showcasing an Art & Nature exhibit and encourages local organizations in the surrounding areas to participate in having their own show.

Caitlin Reller, BGCLB Art Expression Director stand in front of one of the art pieces that will be featured

This partnership is very exciting for Caitlin Reller, the new Art Director, whose art education philosophies are “rooted in making connections to contemporary artists, movements, and artworks as well as the community as a whole.” She believes this show is “a good example of the uninhibited exploration of materials that children are able to do with ease.” And hopes to “elevate and respect the creations they make together.” For more information of the upcoming exhibit at the Club, contact Caitlin Reller at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach occupies three sites in Laguna Beach; Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.