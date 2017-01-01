Print | Email

Clinic launches new community event: Cuban salsa performance is sensational

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

“I’ve been dancing to the music of La Charanga Cubana since I was 16,” says Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic. “Music brings people together and gets you on your feet and moving.”

Dr. Jorge Rubal and his wife enjoy the music

And that’s exactly what happened in the parking lot of the Clinic last Sunday afternoon. About 80 locals turned out to hear a live performance by La Charanga Cubana, a nine-member band, many of whom have traveled throughout Europe preforming Salsa music.  

Guests also enjoyed authentic Cuban treats provided by Porto’s Bakery, and complimentary Salsa lessons provided by world class dance instructor Kati Hernandez.

Fun for all at salsa event

Dr. Rubal said, “the idea behind the event was to bring our community together, let them know that the Clinic is here, in the good times when we dance, as well times when we’re needed”.

The music inspired everyone to dance

The Clinic plans to have the band back again next October. “It was very rewarding to see our guests having a good time with their friends and family. Edgar Hernandez, the band leader, knows how to read a crowd, and he tells me we are on to something.  I think so too,” stated Dr. Rubal.

