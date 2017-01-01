Print | Email

Board of Realtors accepts grant applications for funds raised at A Taste for Charity & Pet Parade 

The Laguna Board of REALTORS® and Affiliates’ Charitable Assistance Fund will accept written grant applications for donations from its 2018 fund raising events: the 23rd Annual A Taste for Charity and the 21st Annual Pet Parade & Chili Cook Off.

Proceeds are donated to local nonprofit, registered 501c(3) organizations and the Laguna Board of REALTORS® CAF general fund.  

Priority is given to groups which are generally smaller in size, serve local needs and do not have other consistent funding sources. Scholarships are also awarded to qualifying Laguna Beach High School students. Prior recipients may reapply.

Groups are invited to apply for these grants by contacting Nancy Pooley, President of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® & Affiliates’ Charitable Assistance Fund at 949.230.3353 or go to LBR.CAF.INFO to download the application.

The last day to submit an application is Nov 30, at 5 p.m.  Applicants will be notified of the selection committee’s decision by mid Dec.

