Food drive for Laguna Food Pantry is set for Nov. 1–17 at churches, schools, US Bank, & curbside pickup

In observance of National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Month, Laguna Beach residents are invited to contribute nonperishable food items to help their neighbors in need during the 2017 Laguna Food Pantry Citywide Food Drive.

Sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach and Waste Management for the eleventh year, the food drive benefits the Laguna Food Pantry, which provides free, fresh groceries to hundreds of families in need in south Orange County.

LBHS students (clockwise from upper left) Grace La Montagne, Timmy Crawford, Sierra Read, Kaitlin Ryan, and Molly Cohn are eager to help spread the word about the Citywide Food Drive benefiting the Laguna Food Pantry

There are three ways to participate in this year’s food drive:

Drop off food donations at any of the collection sites: U.S. Bank at 310 Glenneyre Street near Forest Avenue, which has a year-round collection box, or at local participating churches. Students can bring donations to Laguna Beach public and parochial schools and Anneliese school campuses.

On their regular trash service days now through Nov 17, Waste Management personnel will pick up the food and take it directly to the Pantry. Laguna Beach residents may place nonperishable food items at the curb in a box or bag marked “food donation.”

To boost participation, food drive donors who use social media are encouraged to post photos of themselves with their donations, using the hashtags #LagunaFoodDrive #LagunaFoodPantry and #LagunaBeachCares.

Donors are asked to consider that the pantry’s most-needed items are cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, canned tuna, peanut butter, jelly, rice and beans, and packaged macaroni and cheese, and to check freshness dates. Monetary donations are even more welcome because they allow Pantry volunteers to purchase food in bulk at deeply discounted prices.

“We are delighted to again be working with Waste Management and the City of Laguna Beach to collect food from our generous neighbors,” said Anne Belyea, Laguna Food Pantry executive director.

“Orange County is among the country’s most expensive places to live, and housing takes a disproportionate bite out of many families’ budgets. For hundreds of adults and children, we provide a weekly safety net that makes the difference between proper nutrition and a proverbial cupboard that’s bare.”

Every weekday, Laguna Food Pantry collects and distributes 3,500 lbs of free, fresh, nutritious groceries, serving more than 400 families in need each week. Half of those families include children.

Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the Dog Park, the Pantry is open from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New volunteers are always welcome. Phone: 949-497-7121 or visit http://www.lagunafoodpantry.org