Journalist David Clary appears at LBB to discuss his new book Gangsters to Governors on Nov 5

On Sun, Nov 5 at 4 p.m., Laguna Beach Books welcomes San Diego journalist David Clary to the store to discuss his first book, Gangsters to Governors: The New Bosses of Gambling in America.

In Gangsters to Governors, David Clary investigates the pros and cons of the shift toward state-run gambling. Unearthing the sordid history of America’s gaming underground, he demonstrates the problems with prohibiting gambling while revealing how today’s governors, all competing for a piece of the action, promise their citizens payouts that are rarely delivered.

Clary introduces us to a rogue’s gallery of colorful characters, from John “Old Smoke” Morrissey, the Irish-born gangster who built Saratoga into a gambling haven in the nineteenth century, to Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino magnate who has furiously lobbied against online betting.

David Clary’s debut book, Gangsters to Governors

By exploring the controversial histories of legal and illegal gambling in America, he offers a fresh perspective on current controversies, including bans on sports and online betting. Entertaining and thought-provoking, Gangsters to Governors considers the past, present, and future of our gambling nation.

David Clary is a news editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. Before joining the Union-Tribune in 2002, he worked in a variety of editing and design roles at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland. Clary is a native of Central New York, and is a graduate of Syracuse University with degrees in newspaper journalism and political science. He lives in La Mesa with his wife, Jackie, and their two children.

Laguna Beach Books is located at 1200 S Coast Hwy, Ste 105. For further information, call 949-494-4779 or go to http://www.lagunabeachbooks.com/