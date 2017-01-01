Print | Email

LB Lions Heart Teen Service Group collects your unwanted Halloween candy for Operation Gratitude

Don’t know what to do with all the leftover Halloween candy? For the fifth year, the Laguna Beach Chapter of the Lions Heart Teen Service Group will collect excess unwanted Halloween candy from the community to donate to Operation Gratitude.

There will be a candy collection bin at the Laguna Beach Library from Nov 1-9, as well as collections via some of the local schools and preschools. Letters and drawings of appreciation to veterans, wounded heroes and first responders are also welcomed.

Unwanted Halloween candy collections from Nov 1-9

Annually, this organization sends 200,000+ care packages filled with food, entertainment, hygiene, and handmade items, plus personal letters of appreciation to veterans, first responders, new recruits, wounded heroes, their caregivers, and to individually named US service members deployed overseas and their families waiting at home.

Operation Gratitude’s mission is to lift the spirits and meet the evolving needs of the military and first responder communities, and provide volunteer opportunities for civilians anywhere in America to express their appreciation to all who serve our nation. 

For more info, go to: www.operationgratitude.com.

