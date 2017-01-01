Mayor to speak at Canyon Conservancy meeting on Nov 6 – reservations must be made by Nov 4

Mayor Toni Iseman will be the guest speaker at the Laguna Canyon Conservancy dinner set for Nov 6, at Tivoli Too.

Iseman is expected to address the state of the city, and environmental issues near and dear to the hearts of conservancy members, such as the Laguna Canyon Planning Study and the Cal Trans proposed safety road.

A no-host bar will open at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:35 p.m.

The dinner is open to the public. Tickets are $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Conservancy memberships are $10 for a calendar year.

Reservations are required and under a new conservancy policy, must be made by the Saturday before the event to ensure Tivoli Too has time to accommodate everyone.

Better yet, make reservations as early as possible. The mayor is a popular speaker and seating is limited.

“The last thing we want to do is change the numbers at the last minute, because Tivoli is very generous to us,” said board member Max Brown. “Where else can you get dinner for $10?”

Nov 4 is the deadline for reservations by mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling Brown at (949) 235-8277. Include names for which reservations are made.

If forced to cancel, the conservancy would appreciate notification by phone.

--By Barbara Diamond