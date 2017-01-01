Dianne’s Creature Feature

Costume idea? The bolas spider likes to “lasso” its prey and by night is a seductive male moth-eater

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Halloween, the perfect day to celebrate a crafty Laguna spider. Well, maybe not celebrate, because there are many who aren’t particularly fond of any eight-legged-creatures.

However, to shed light on a truly rogue and cunning arachnid living among us, I again sought out Lenny Vincent, the Spiderman.

One local spider, although it is classified as an orb weaver, doesn’t spin a traditional web. The bolas spider, Mastophora cornigera, has gone outside the box, or web, so to speak, and employs an especially ingenious method of hunting prey – more lasso than sticky trampoline.

It marches to the beat of its own drum, or bola, to be exact, as it is the only spider that uses a bola (from the name bolas, used in South America to entangle cattle or hunted animals) instead of a web to ensnare its prey. The bolas consist of a short silk thread that has a globule of sticky silk at the one end, while the other end is held by one of the first pair of legs.

Click on photo for larger image

Photos by Lenny Vincent

Female holding bolas

“Adult and large immature females swing the bolas at approaching moths they detect by airborne vibrations. The moths approach downwind. The glob of sticky silk adheres to the moth, and it is then wound in and bitten, and the prey is wrapped in silk and either immediately eaten or saved for later,” Lenny says.

But how do the spiders get their prey to come close enough to swing the fancy bolas snare?

Here’s the amazing part.

“The prey is made up of only male moths,” says Lenny. “Some female bolas spiders are known to have the ability to produce a cocktail of pheromones that mimic the pheromones that female moths produce, an excellent example of aggressive chemical mimicry.”

The poor unsuspecting male moth is fooled into thinking he’s flying in the direction of a sexually receptive female. For him, the cocktail hour proves deadly.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Lenny Vincent

Female eating a wrapped male moth

Even more incredible, Lenny explains, is the fact that the spiders can adjust the components of the blend to better approximate the pheromone of the moths that happen to be active at a particular time of night.

And as different species of moths become more prominent as the evening wears on, the spider adjusts its blend to coincide with the relevant moth species.

The bolas also exhibit another clever means of mimicry. Females only hunt at night and in the daytime they rest on leaves, and appear to be bird droppings, fooling predators.

There’s no doubt that these are some smart little creatures.

Click on photo for larger image

Photos by Lenny Vincent

Two adult male bolas on abdomen of female, one male is between 4 and 5 o’clock

The bolas spiders’ disproportionate gender size represents an almost impossible mating task. “Adult males are less than 2mm, while females range between 10 and 20mm in body length,” reports Lenny.

Laguna bolas capture prey and produce egg sacs throughout the year, on average approximately 150-300 eggs. Lenny says, “I usually find this spider in vegetation close to the ground mostly by first spotting the more conspicuous egg sacs. I have also found the spider hanging below the roofs of kiosks.”

And Lenny points out yet another quality specific to the bolas, the males emerge from the egg sac already mature.

He says, “This is the only species I know of that does this. Females typically molt close to eight times to reach maturity.”

Are bolas spiders smarter than your average spider? Not sure, though any spider who lives in Laguna appears to have already made an intelligent choice.