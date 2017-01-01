Print | Email

Sound Spectrum celebrates its fiftieth anniversary

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Click on photo for a larger image

Jim Otto opened Sound Spectrum in Laguna Beach 50 years ago this year

Click on photo for a larger image

Sound Spectrum is brimming with vinyl albums, some old and some brand new – the wooden racks are the same original racks they built back in the day

Click on photo for a larger image

While the store definitely is the epitome of a flashback, there is music from every decade, past and present

