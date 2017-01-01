Sound Spectrum celebrates its fiftieth anniversary
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
Jim Otto opened Sound Spectrum in Laguna Beach 50 years ago this year
Sound Spectrum is brimming with vinyl albums, some old and some brand new – the wooden racks are the same original racks they built back in the day
While the store definitely is the epitome of a flashback, there is music from every decade, past and present