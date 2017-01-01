A Note from Shaena

Update on Katie Ford

Lifelong Laguna Beach resident, single mom of two daughters, and Stu News designer, Katie Ford, is fighting hard in the hospital, after being critically injured last Tuesday in an auto accident in Corona del Mar. Katie underwent extensive surgeries on Saturday, which were successful, but she is still in an induced coma.

From friend Jeff Jerger on Sunday:

“Saw Katie this morning and she saw me. She had her eye open and for sure recognized my voice and was trying to focus. She was real responsive to me with lots of movements and gestures. Read all the comments from the GoFundMe page [www.gofundme.com/4mi7a2o]…and some other beautiful comments I’ve received from others. They will be tapering off the sedatives, and trying to get her off the tubes by early next week. It would be ironic if she spoke on Halloween…may make me start liking the holiday. Keep the prayers rollin!”

In addition to the GoFundMe page for Katie (www.gofundme.com/4mi7a2o), The Bungalow Restaurant has also put together a fundraiser for her, and will be donating 25 perceent of total sales (including both lunch and dinner) on Wednesday, Nov 1 to her and her family.

The Bungalow Restaurant is located at 2441 East Coast Hwy in Corona del Mar. Reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable.

Additional fundraisers for Katie are being planned and will be announced in the coming weeks.