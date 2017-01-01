Free Laguna Community Concert Band Fall performance at LBHS Artists Theatre on Tues Nov 7

In the tradition of community concert bands, the Laguna Community Concert Band will present a free Fall Concert from 7 – 8:30 p.m. on Nov 7 in the Laguna Beach High School Artists’ Theatre.

The LCCB was created nearly twenty years ago by three local musicians, Dr. Bill Nicholls, Carol Reynolds, and Theresa Marino. The vision was for Laguna Beach to have their own community band that was open to all ages to the enjoyment of playing and performing music. Through the generosity of donors and grants, the band performs at community functions along with free concerts that are scheduled throughout the year.

Submitted photo

Laguna Community Concert Band

The Laguna Community Concert Band invites everyone to attend their Fall Concert, under the direction of Principal Director, Mark Lowery and Associate Director Peter Fournier. The program will include Red Rock Mountain, Prelude and Fugue, Carmen Suite, Bolero, Onward and Upward, La La Land, Mary’s Boy Child, Canon, Greensleeves, with Light Cavalry Overture as a finale.