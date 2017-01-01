Print | Email

Sea Level Rise installation at Main Beach focuses on climate change: Graphics by LBHS art students

The City invites the public to view the Main Beach Sea Level Rise installation on November 2-5.  The installation will be composed of three illustrated signs located on the grassy area near the Lifeguard Tower. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Lifeguard tower as night closes in

The installation is intended to draw attention to potential impacts of sea level rise from global warming. 

The signs are illustrated by Laguna Beach High School art students. The installation coincides with the Laguna Art Museum’s annual Art & Nature festival and its theme of art’s engagement with the natural world.

