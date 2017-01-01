You’ll see a lamppost in the ocean this weekend: Why? Artist Pablo Vargas Lugo explains

By SUZIE HARRISON

Imagine how surreal it would be to see a lamppost bobbing in the Pacific Ocean. Crazier still, if this lone urban fixture was right off Laguna’s coastline, near Main Beach.

But that’s what is going to happen, this very weekend.

“Seascape” an art installation by Mexico City-based artist Pablo Vargas Lugo, has been specifically commissioned for Laguna Art Museum’s 5th annual “Art & Nature” Festival, Nov 2 – 5.

A life-size, ocean-based lamppost, intricately engineered, floating like a buoy, will be visible (weather permitting) 200 feet off Main Beach when the festival kicks off during First Thursdays Art Walk.

The Art and Nature weekend will also feature a host of exhibits, artworks, lectures, films, and events for the whole family.

“I have worked with the idea of nature and art and how, as an artist, one can represent nature or natural forces, a bit outside of the box, not what you think of scientific imagery or direct representational means,” Lugo said.

The proposal for “Art & Nature” and first sketch is an actual lamppost that is floating out in the ocean.

“Seascape” relates to Laguna’s plein air art origin, but instead of painting on a canvas. Lugo said his version of a seascape, “uses very different means than the ones that a painter would use.”

Check it out this weekend!

The lamp has a solar panel. Along with a battery and Wi-Fi, viewers will be able to see this small part of the sea illuminated and its movement with the currents via a camera that will provide a live video feed to the museum that will be visible from its lobby.

From the beginning the artist decided he wanted to work beyond the beach and instead do an installation in the ocean.

“So it becomes a strange sight. Something that you can actually reach, but it would require some effort and it becomes part of a more common landscape. Something that you can see not just at the beach but from the buildings outside and the road,” said Lugo.

The artist enjoys focusing on the juxtaposition of the urban and natural worlds, how they influence each other. Perhaps the image might make viewer think of an apocalyptic scene, a flood with just this one lamppost remaining.

He said as an artist he wants to embed this image in the viewers mind. “So that the next time you see a lamppost you can’t help but think of this one. To create, and to grab your attention to those elements in your landscape, whose form and function have been determined by millions of factors over a long history,” said Lugo.

“Bringing out this lonely lamp post out there and isolated it in that position this totally unusual and counterproductive element just brings your attention to the actual ones that you see every day. So yes, I think the thought process that I am always aiming to put together is to provoke.”

The artist visited Laguna Beach a couple of times before coming up with the idea for the installation, connecting it to Laguna’s plein air painting roots.

“It is directly related to the original appeal of Laguna. This coming out and painting the sea and the cliffs and all this, having a different take of how that works out now,” Lugo said. “We have continuous flow of imagery from every side to create this landscape/this seascape using actual surveillance imagery and a piece of urban infrastructure.”

Laguna Art Museum executive director noted, “Our current exhibitions at the moment tie in a bit with the Art & Nature theme. We endeavor as much as possible to make the connections between the idea of art inspired by nature and the stories we are telling in our exhibitions, particularly our current exhibition showcasing the cross-influences of Mexican and Californian art,” said Laguna Art Museum Executive Director, Malcom Warner.

Lugo has done spectacular nature works and installations directed related to piece “Seascape,” works that inspired its creation.

For a full schedule of events visit, http://lagunaartmuseum.org/artandnature.

Until next time…so much enjoyment of “Art & Nature,” so little time!