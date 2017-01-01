Dr. Geoff Shester presents “Saving the most important fish in the sea” at Ocean Awareness on Nov 4

As part of this year’s Ocean Awareness Challenge Event, on Sat, Nov 4 at the FOA, Irvine Bowl, from 4-9:30 p.m., Dr. Geoff Shester will present material on Safeguarding California’s Coastline by saving the most important fish in the seas, the little ones. Dr. Shester is the California Program Director for OCEANA, and a senior scientist with the program.

In line with the theme for this year’s event, “Marine Parks, Sharks, and Prey,” Dr. Shester, is one of the noted marine scientists presenting current hot topics that will capture attendee’s interests, and touch hearts and minds. He will be sharing the amazing and intriguing life of these smallest fish in the ocean and their intrinsic value in the ocean’s food chain.

Additionally, Dr. Shester will cover the progress that has been made through the active campaigns that bring hope to the future of foraged fish, and therefore, of our ocean’s critical fish populations. He will point out personal practices and activities to make a difference with these littlest and most important fish.

Population crashed of sardines and anchovies over the last decade left thousands of sea lions and brown pelicans to abandon their young, simply unable to feed them.

Oceana’s science-based advocacy has helped turn the tide in securing a precedent-setting federal prohibition for fishing of krill off the US West Coast.

Saving the most important fish in the sea…the little ones

After listening to the distinguished presenters, participants will enjoy happy hour and dinner, while listening to music from Laguna Beach’s Steve and Beth Woods. After dinner, MacGillivray/Freeman’s IMAX film “Humpback Whales” will be shown on the large outdoor screen under the light of the Nov full moon. Many of the songs that will be played during the movie were composed and performed by Steve Woods.

All proceeds raised will be used to fund scholarships to send underserved youth to a 3-day camp at Mountain and Sea Adventures in Emerald Bay on Catalina Island, where they will learn about the importance of ocean stewardship and have the opportunity to snorkel, swim and kayak. The will also attend classes and labs about plastics and pollution, fish, vertebrates/invertebrates, turtles and birds, and the natural history of Catalina Island.

Prices are $95 for adults and $45 for youths. Tickets for the Ocean Awareness Challenge Event may be purchased by visiting www.oceanawarenesschallenge.org.