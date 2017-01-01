Print | Email

First Responders honored during week of Nov 6 with Irish hospitality and meet and greet at Hennessey’s 

To salute the courage and dedication of our first responders, Hennessy’s Tavern has declared a week of appreciation for the police, firefighters, and paramedics who have supported communities during hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, mass shootings and wildfires in California. 

As part of the community here in Laguna Beach, Hennessey’s wants to pay tribute to the first responders and recognize them with a little Irish Hospitality.

Click on photo for larger image

Week of appreciation for First Responders – Nov 6 -11 at Hennessey’s Tavern

During the week of Mon, Nov 6 through Sat, Nov 11, Hennessey’s will offer a free entrée to first responders (all current police, firefighters and paramedics with valid credentials) in thanks for their service. On Sat, Nov 11, Hennessey’s invites the community to come and meet and greet some of the city’s firefighters and police and thank them personally for their service.  

Residents can enjoy great food, drink specials, and enter to win great prizes. There will also be a fundraiser for fire victims of CA.

Additionally, Hennessey’s set up a platform through GOFUNDME.COM/laguna-beach-1st-responder-support for local police and firefighters. 

Hennessey’s Tavern is located at 213 Ocean Ave, 949-494-2743.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.