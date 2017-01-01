Halloween Before Dark at Brooks Street

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Ghouls, ghosts and super heroes mingled on Brooks Street as the sun set

For more frighteningly good photos, check out Mary’s gallery below – and go to our Second Front Page to check out Scott Brashier’s Halloween After Dark pics!



Mary Hurlbut is a Laguna Beach local specializing in portrait and event photography. Visit her website at www.MaryHurlbutPhoto.com for more information.