Halloween Before Dark at Brooks Street
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
Click on photos for larger images
Ghouls, ghosts and super heroes mingled on Brooks Street as the sun set
For more frighteningly good photos, check out Mary’s gallery below – and go to our Second Front Page to check out Scott Brashier’s Halloween After Dark pics!
http://stunewslaguna.com/component/content/article/26988-halloween-before-dark-110317#sigFreeIdb46baff8b2
Mary Hurlbut is a Laguna Beach local specializing in portrait and event photography. Visit her website at www.MaryHurlbutPhoto.com for more information.