Laguna Voice wraps for year with giant talent in Semi-Finals & Finals at Mozambique on Nov 7 & 14

After a year of hosting amazing singing talent on the Mozambique Tuesday night stage, OC›s biggest singing contest is wrapping for the holidays with special Laguna Voice Semi-Final & Final contests on Nov 7 and Nov 14.

The top-ranked singers from monthly content finalés in July, Aug, Sept, and Oct will perform covers and original songs on Tues, Nov 7, for a select group of celebrity musicians and music business judges.

Singers include: Monét Anais, Notacha Lady Blackbyrd Barr, Shaniqua Bodary, Lewis Carter, Corey Clark, Robbie Dean, Octavia Pace, Vonzell Solomon, and Blaq Thompson.

Cassius the Artist performs at Mozambique

On Nov 7, four finalists will be selected to move into the final round on Nov 14, when the celebrity judges will choose the grand prize winner, who will be awarded an EP studio recording contract with professional musicians.

It’s a fun way to end a great year of discovering new singing talent. At least 10 of the contest’s singing stars have been plucked from the Laguna Voice stage for larger music contests and professional tours, including front-runner Janice Freeman on this season›s The Voice on NBC.

The contest starts at 8 p.m. on both evenings. There is no cover charge and arrive early for best seating.

Mozambique is located at 1740 S Coast Hwy, LB.

For questions, contact Diane Armitage, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 637-1995.