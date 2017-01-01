Print | Email

Live! at the Museum presents Artisan Guitar Ensemble on Nov 9 

Laguna Beach Live! presents Artisan Guitar Ensemble at the Laguna Art Museum on Thur, Nov 9, at 7 p.m.

Well received by enthusiastic audiences wherever they play, The Artisan Guitar Ensemble is Max Mendoza, Andre Giraldo, and Daniel Ramirez. This group of friends were the only guitarists selected to take part in the Cal State Fullerton 50th Anniversary musical gala concert, and were also the only chamber group selected, and highlighted on a week long tour of the Central Coast of California, with the CSUF guitar orchestra. Their goal is to be able to share their own musical expression, and bring a high quality musical experience into the lives of others. 

The Artisan Guitar Ensemble will perform at the Laguna Art Museum Nov 9

Live! at the Museum takes place the second Thursday of each month from 7 p.m. -8 p.m. The concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the Museum’s website, or at 949.494.8971 x203. These seats are held until 6:45 p.m. Additional seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about the series and other concerts, visit us online www.lagunabeachlive.org or phone 949-715-9713

