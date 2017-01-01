Museum to be spruced up in time for 100th anniversary

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council is expected to approve on Tuesday a disbursement of $250,000 to match funds raised by the Laguna Art Museum for improvements to the building.

Grant funds will be used to improve the street and lower floor interiors and the exterior of the museum on the cusp of its 100th anniversary. The project is expected to be completed in 2018.

Improvements on the street floor interior include replacement of cracked glass in the lobby ceiling and rain gutters outside, upgrades on the exterior façade by removing coping and sculptures and repairing walls, stucco and the back entrance.

On the lower level, the museum proposes to increase exhibition and programming space by 20 percent, improve signs with directions to and definitions of space and use, update the electrical and other mechanical equipment, refinish floors and remodel the bathroom.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Art Museum under construction

The grant was recommended for approval by a subcommittee of Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd, Councilman Bob Whalen, museum Director Malcolm Warner and Joe Hanauer, co-chair of the Laguna Playhouse, which is also eligible for a matching grant.

Change is nothing new to the museum.

It opened in 1929 as a sales gallery for the Laguna Beach Art Association. The space was doubled in size in 1951.

A major renovation completed in 1986 again doubled its size and nearly tripled the exhibition and public spaces. About 8,000 square feet were added, funded by an ambitious capital improvement campaign that raised $1.5 million.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Art Museum today

In addition to a 2,200-square-foot multi-purpose gallery for exhibits and educational activities, the renovation expanded office, vault and art preparation areas, storage, a new kitchen equipped to handle museum events, and enlarged gift and book store and six new galleries, named for major donors.

The Steele Gallery, about the only space still recognizable after the renovation, was renamed for the Harry and Grace Steele.

Most obvious to the public were the windows on the upper Cliff Drive façade, about which some neighbors complained of the glare, and perhaps regrettable in hindsight, the bubblegum pink exterior, since re-painted white.

The proposed grant is on the Consent Calendar, which will be approved without discussion unless pulled by a member of the council or the public.