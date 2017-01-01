Public is invited to provide guidance on creative placemaking within infrastructure on Nov 8

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Creative Placemaking will take center stage at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 8 at the Laguna Beach Community Center.

The public is invited to attend a town hall meeting at which consultant Libby Ellis will lead an exploration of the city’s cultural infrastructure – public spaces that capitalize on the community assets. Participants are asked to bring examples of a cultural space, activity or public art intervention that they find particularly interesting or aspirational.

“It could be a museum or a plaza that inspires you or a project that could make a difference,” said Sian Poeschl, city cultural arts manager. “Think outside the box. Tell us what you would like the city to look like in the future.”

Placemaking is defined as a tool for planning, designing and management of public places. It is not a new concept, but has gained traction.

The town hall meeting on placemaking is a project of the city’s cultural arts department, based on community values, preferences and support:

A desire for Laguna Beach to be recognized as a community where artistic activities are part of residents’ daily life and a center for artistic innovation and creativity;

High rates of attendance for nearly all types of arts events, and a strong desire to attend more often in Laguna Beach;

An expressed demand for space by arts organizations that have difficulties accessing suitable, affordable spaces in the city;

Laguna Beach’s non-profit arts sectors generate far greater economic impact than national averages, including $49.1 million in total economic activity.

The city put out a request in April for proposals for consulting services for a Creative Placemaking Assessment.

The study has multiple goals: determining how art facilities are being used, whether the use could be improved and if so, how. Questions include the needs of the community, the arts organizations and audiences and if there is a need, what types of spaces would be most beneficial.

Also to be studied is the market for art spaces and if so, what would be the impact on the community and arts organizations. Lastly, the study will enquire about aspirations in the next 10 years.

The study is funded by a National Endowment for the Arts grant.

For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 497-0722.