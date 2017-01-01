Speaking of art and nature, here’s a meditation on trees because why not?

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

I’ve been thinking about art and nature, given LAM’s exhibition this weekend on that topic and the importance of trees in our community (coral, eucalyptus, pepper et al), and I was reminded once again of that famous 1981 interview during which Barbara Walters asked Katharine Hepburn what kind of tree the actress would like to be.

(According to Variety online, Barbara asked this question only after Hepburn herself had said she felt like “a very strong tree” in her old age. Oh, and Hepburn said she wanted to be an oak.)

I think it is rather a good question, probably just as revelatory as a Rorschach blot, even if Walters was mocked for years about her query. Trees are very individual, very iconic, and I’ve come across some interesting ones during my travels, as well as some I’d much rather avoid. Like a strangler fig. We’ve all met people who’d match that description also.

These roots are gonna walk all over you…

Anyway, my favorite tree has to be the walking palm. I don’t know its Latin name. We came across this arboreal master of mobility while in the Amazon rainforest in Ecuador.

Trees in the rainforest compete for light, so when this palm spots a gap in the canopy, it sends messages to its stilt roots (above the ground) on its darker side to wither away, and grows new stilt roots closer to the light.

Thus, by inches, like an unsteady giraffe, it walks forward, and gets its heart’s desire. Unless it doesn’t, but at least it tries and is persistent, which is a great quality in person or tree.

Here today, gone tomorrow: the baobab knows how to leave without a fuss

Another favorite of mine is the African baobab, which I met in Zimbabwe. What I like is the fact that the baobab can disappear almost overnight, very quietly, because it is made of fibrous bark, and once it has had it with the world, it simply collapses inwards, no fuss, no muss, no damaged roofs.

On the other hand, its nocturnal flowers are said to smell like old socks. Which is attractive to bats, but not a desirable quality for humans.

Wild and Wollemi: a tree down under that dates back to the dinosaurs

Maybe the Wollemi pine is the tree to be. Wollemi pines have existed for 200 million years, but the first one was discovered near Sydney, Australia, only in 1994. Imagine being able to trace your ancestry so far back that perhaps a T Rex rubbed its back against your bark. And imagine being that rare. And getting so much attention!

No matter what tree I actually end up being a part of, given my eventual inevitable demise and dispersion into the earth, I do hope I grow tall and green in Laguna with a view of the ocean. (Preferably not in the Dog Park.)

--an earlier version of this article ran in March 2017