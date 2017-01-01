You’ll see a streetlight floating in the ocean this weekend: Why? Artist Pablo Vargas Lugo explains

By SUZIE HARRISON

Imagine how surreal it would be to see a streetlight bobbing in the Pacific Ocean. Crazier still, if this lone urban fixture was right off Laguna’s coastline, near Main Beach.

But that’s what is going to happen, this very weekend.

(Late note: weather and safety concerns have delayed the installation. For updates, check the Art Museum’s website, www.lagunaartmuseum.org.)

“Seascape,” an art installation by Mexico City-based artist Pablo Vargas Lugo, has been specifically commissioned for Laguna Art Museum’s 5th annual “Art & Nature” Festival, Nov 2 – 5. The installation will remain on view until Nov 16.

Seascape consists of a full-size lamppost, intricately engineered, floating like a buoy, which will be visible (weather permitting) 200 feet off Main Beach when the festival kicks off during First Thursdays Art Walk. Made of Styrofoam and fiberglass, it will be anchored with nearly 500 pounds of ballast.

Artist Lugo notes that this installation provides a unique perspective, shining a light on a section of the ocean that may be only six by six yards or so in diameter, but which will represent the constantly changing nature of the seas off our shore. We might see fish; sea lions; curious human swimmers; and who knows what else (sharks?!), caught in the glow thrown by the light of the lamppost, he muses.

This fresh perspective of the ocean, so dependent on shifting light and changing elements, is a nod to Laguna’s history and the traditions of plein art. Instead of painting on a canvas. Lugo said his version of a seascape, “uses very different means than the ones that a painter would use.”

During a discussion of the piece, artist Lugo noted that he encouraged viewers to develop additional interpretations.

Some in the audience suggested that the lamppost seemingly stranded in the ocean could also evoke climate change and the rising seas, or the swaying of the lamppost in the currents could also suggest the vulnerability of a city threatened by earthquakes.

Public can see live feed of the area the streetlight illuminates

The lamppost uses a solar panel for energy. Along with a battery and Wi-Fi, viewers will be able to see this small part of the sea illuminated and its movement with the currents via a camera that will provide a live video feed to the museum that will be visible from its lobby.

From the beginning the artist decided he wanted to work beyond the beach and instead do an installation in the ocean.

“So it becomes a strange sight. Something that you can actually reach, but it would require some effort and it becomes part of a more common landscape. Something that you can see not just at the beach but from the buildings outside and the road,” said Lugo.

The artist enjoys focusing on the juxtaposition of the urban and natural worlds, how they influence each other.

Photo by Scott Brashier

Last year’s Art & Nature installation inspired much reflection: Phillip K. Smith III’s 1/4 Mile Arc

How Lugo came up with the concept? “When one of your interests meets another of your interests, that’s when creativity happens,” Lugo says. For him, that was when elements of the urban landscape combined with his love of nature.

He said as an artist he wants to embed this image in the viewers mind. “So that the next time you see a lamppost you can’t help but think of this one. To create, and to grab your attention to those elements in your landscape, whose form and function have been determined by millions of factors over a long history…now it is isolated it in that position this totally unusual and counterproductive element just brings your attention to the actual ones that you see every day. So yes, I think the thought process that I am always aiming to put together is to provoke.”

The artist visited Laguna Beach a couple of times before coming up with the idea for the installation, connecting it to Laguna’s plein air painting roots.

“Our current exhibitions at the moment tie in a bit with the Art & Nature theme. We endeavor as much as possible to make the connections between the idea of art inspired by nature and the stories we are telling in our exhibitions, particularly our current exhibition showcasing the cross-influences of Mexican and Californian art,” said Laguna Art Museum Executive Director, Malcom Warner.

The Art and Nature weekend will also feature a host of exhibits, artworks, lectures, films, and events for the whole family.

For a full schedule of events visit, http://lagunaartmuseum.org/artandnature.

