State of the Trails presentation on Nov 9 will also reveal new site for LCF’s Wilderness Center

In support of Laguna Canyon Foundation’s mission, Emerald Bay Residents Gary Cogorno and Taylor Woods along with Laguna Canyon Foundation supporter Pat Fuscoe, will host a community gathering at the Emerald Bay Community Center on the evening of Nov 9.

Laguna Canyon Foundation’s executive director, Hallie Jones, will discuss the state of our trails, the health of our open space, and the upcoming move of the Wilderness Center.

Since 1990, Laguna Canyon Foundation has worked tirelessly to protect our canyon. Now, for the first time since its inception, the foundation will have a headquarters in the canyons they work to preserve.

Submitted photo

Dartmoor, one of the many trails in Laguna Canyon Wilderness Park

Located in the heart of Laguna Canyon, the new Laguna Canyon Foundation Wilderness Center will be a hub for environmental advocacy, education, and stewardship for Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities.

Opening in 2018, the center will include native plant gardens, interpretive trails, an educational amphitheater, and a plant nursery, making it a low-impact environmental learning destination.

Laguna Canyon Foundation’s progress toward its fundraising goal of $1.5 million is well underway. With seed funding from the Massen Greene Foundation and generous contributions from other supporters, the Foundation has fulfilled almost half of its goal.

Everyone is welcome, but RSVPs are required.

RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for details and gate access.