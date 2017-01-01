Council asked to approve nine Mills Act contracts

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Nine owners of Laguna Beach properties of high historical value have requested the Council to approve on Mills Act contracts on Tuesday.

The Mills Act allows local governments to offer incentives to owners of Laguna Beach properties with E- or K-ratings if they agree to certain restrictions in return for incentives, which may include reduced property taxes. Contracts are for 10 years, with the expectation that the tax savings will be used to maintain and/or rehabilitate the historic structures.

The Mills Act is the single most important economic incentive program in California for the preservation of historic buildings by private property owners, according to the state Office of Historic Preservation.

Applications for the contracts are reviewed by the city Heritage Committee. The committee makes recommendations to the council for approval of the contracts once a year.

To date, 67 contracts have been approved.

The contracts cost the city in property tax revenue. It is estimated that “lost” property tax revenue for the 37 properties 2016 came to $193,000. Contracts for nine current applicants is estimated to cost the city up to $45,000 a year.

City staff is recommending approval of contracts with owners of properties at 1860 Carmelita St., 595 St. Anns Drive, 377 Mountain Road, 405 El Camino del Mar, 631 Virginia Park, 31706 Scenic Drive and 229 Arch St.

The agenda item is on the consent calendar, which will be approved without discussion unless pulled by a member of the council or the public.