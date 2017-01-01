City Manager’s Updates

Heroes with Heart Award - On Wednesday evening, Motor Officer Matt Gregg was honored by the Orange County Trauma Intervention Program at its annual “Heroes with Heart Awards Gala” at the Anaheim Hilton. This event recognizes police, sheriffs, firefighters and hospital personnel who have gone above the call of duty to provide compassionate support to citizens in crisis. Officer Gregg was nominated by a Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) volunteer who was impacted by his empathy, and support for a family, who were dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Free Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program (HICAP) Medicare Open Enrollment Clinic - Specially trained HICAP counselors will provide you with health and drug comparison charts and conduct a cost analysis of your options at no cost to you. Appointments are available from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov 17, at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. To make your 45-minute appointment or for more information call (949) 464-6645.

Creative Placemaking Town Hall Meeting - The City of Laguna Beach will hold its first public town hall meeting to discuss the Creative Placemaking Assessment, exploring the city’s cultural infrastructure. We ask that all attendees bring an example of a cultural space, cultural activity, or public art invention that they find particularly interesting or aspirational to the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Wed, Nov 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Refreshments will be provided. For information contact Siân Poeschl, Cultural Arts Manager (949) 497-0727 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Laguna Arts Museum – Art & Nature Installation - As part of its Art & Nature festival, the Laguna Art Museum will unveil its temporary sculpture installation “Seascape” by artist Pablo Vargas Lugo. The sculpture will be located in the ocean 200 yards from the shoreline and will on exhibit for 14 days.

If the public has any questions, contact Marinta Skupin, Curator of Education at (949) 494-8971 ext. 201. For more information visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.