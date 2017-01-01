Print | Email

A Note from Shaena

Update on Katie Ford

We are so excited to share the good news with you all, Katie Ford is no longer in induced sedation! Katie, a lifelong Laguna Beach resident, single mom of two daughters, and Stu News designer, is “fully awake” and in “good spirits” as of Monday morning, following almost two weeks in a coma after being critically injured in an auto accident in Corona del Mar.

Katie still has a long road to recovery ahead of her – and will need all of our support during this process. Please consider donating to help her and her family during this difficult time at www.gofundme.com/4mi7a2o. If you prefer to make a donation by check, please make payable to Katie Ford Donation Fund and contact us privately, so that we can help to connect your donation to her (email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ). 

Fundraiser at Marine Room planned

Chris Keller has stepped up to host a fundraiser for Katie at Marine Room. The date and details are still being finalized; please stay tuned for an official announcement here soon.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

