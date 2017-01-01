A Note from Shaena

Update on Katie Ford

We are so excited to share the good news with you all, Katie Ford is no longer in induced sedation! Katie, a lifelong Laguna Beach resident, single mom of two daughters, and Stu News designer, is “fully awake” and in “good spirits” as of Monday morning, following almost two weeks in a coma after being critically injured in an auto accident in Corona del Mar.

Click on photo for a larger image

Katie still has a long road to recovery ahead of her – and will need all of our support during this process. Please consider donating to help her and her family during this difficult time at www.gofundme.com/4mi7a2o. If you prefer to make a donation by check, please make payable to Katie Ford Donation Fund and contact us privately, so that we can help to connect your donation to her (email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).

Fundraiser at Marine Room planned

Chris Keller has stepped up to host a fundraiser for Katie at Marine Room. The date and details are still being finalized; please stay tuned for an official announcement here soon.