Hotel Laguna will close its doors on Dec 15

By BARBARA DIAMOND

An era in the Laguna Beach hospitality industry will come to an end in December.

The Andersen family has announced they will close the Hotel Laguna on Dec 15, two weeks before their decades-old lease with landowner Merritt Farms ends. Kimbark Group LLC is poised to assume a 99-year lease of the hotel.

Andersen Hotels Inc. has filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming the long-term lease granted real estate developer Joe Hanauer, James Ray and filmmaker Greg MacGillivray is tantamount to a sale and abrogates the corporation’s right of first refusal to buy the property under terms of the Andersen’s current lease. The suit also asks the court to bar the use of the Hotel Laguna name.

Merritt Farms in Porterville, which acquired the hotel in 1973, is a major landowner in Laguna. Holdings include all the ocean-side properties from Laguna Ave to Legion Street and past, skipping over the Wyland Gallery next door to the hotel, Brown’s Park and the condominiums across from the Legion Street Tee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hotel Laguna is iconic in Laguna

Merritt also owns two parcels south of the condominiums, Goodyear Tires on Broadway to the Penguin Café and Frank’s Motorcars on opposite sides of the 900 block of South Coast Highway.

“I heard secondhand that the deal will include all of the Merritt properties on the same block as the hotel,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd.

Hanauer declined to comment on Kimbark’s deal with Merritt or on the lawsuit. He also said, “No comment” when asked if the negotiations included additional properties.

Phone calls to Georgia Andersen, president of Andersen Hotels, have not been returned.

Andersen reportedly notified the state Employment Development Department that the hotel’s entire staff will be terminated, as of Dec 15. Department services include helping job seekers find work.

The hotel closure also affects the street level businesses in the hotel, including the International Hair Salon.

Puppies and People Too! and Bubbles, owned by Yesenia Luna, are holding closing sales.

Click on photo for a larger image

Puppies and People Too! & Bubbles are holding closing sales

Luna hopes to find another location in Laguna Beach.

However, a staff member said on Sunday that the hotel’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner will be served.

The end of the Andersen era has been an open secret for almost a year.

More than a hotel operator

Hotelier and wine connoisseur Claes Andersen bought the rights to operate the iconic Mission Revival Style hotel in 1985. He was an important figure in the 1986 formation of the Laguna Beach Hospitality Association, a coalition of the hotel owners and managers – restaurateurs joined later.

Andersen, who died in 2010, was a generous philanthropist. He supported SchoolPower and the Laguna Canyon Foundation.

In times of dire need, he was there for the folks in town. In 1993 he opened the hotel to folks whose homes had burned and in 2005, he offered a helping hand to Bluebird Canyon residents who lost their homes in the landslide.

The Visitors Bureau changed its name again in 2013 to Visit Laguna Beach, but under any name it is part of the legacy left by Andersen.