Heroes with Heart Award goes to Officer Matt Gregg

Last week, Motor Officer Matt Gregg was honored by the Orange County Trauma Intervention Program at its annual “Heroes with Heart Awards Gala” at the Anaheim Hilton.

This event recognizes police, sheriffs, firefighters and hospital personnel who have gone above the call of duty to provide compassionate support to citizens in crisis.

Officer Gregg was nominated by a Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) volunteer who was impacted by his empathy, and support for a family, who were dealing with the loss of a loved one.