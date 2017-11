Smorgasbord of stunning shots by Scott

Photos by Scott Brashier

From the traditional to the unconventional, Scott captured a range of images this last weekend, several from the vantage point of Alta Laguna Park at Top of the World.

The beauty is in the vibrant details

I’ve got sunshine...on a cloudy day

Moonscape in Laguna? From TOW, a stunning contrast between rock and sky

Palm: Stirring up the clouds?

Unexpected wildlife on the trails

