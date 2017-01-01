10th Annual National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness month now in full swing in Laguna

The 10th Annual National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Month is now in full swing. Proclaimed by the City Council and organized as a public service by the Housing and Human Services Committee, this month-long event brings awareness to the Laguna Beach community about people who are hungry and homeless in our community, our county, and our nation.

The Housing & Human Services Committee encourages the community to participate in activities offered during the Laguna Beach Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month.

During the entire month of November, there are five different ways to participate in this worthy cause:

The Laguna Food Pantry’s Annual Food Drive will take place from Nov 1-17, sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach and Waste Management for the eleventh year. The food drive benefits the Laguna Food Pantry, which provides free, fresh groceries to more than 300 local families in need each week. Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the dog Park, the Pantry is open from 8- 10:30 a.m. Mon through Fri.

Food collection sites include U.S. Bank at 310 Glenneyre Street near Forest Avenue, plus many of the city’s churches, public and parochial schools, and Anneliese schools. New volunteers are always welcome. Phone (949) 497-7121 www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

Peanut butter and jelly, canned tuna, cereal, macaroni and cheese, pasta and pasta sauce, and rice and beans are the most needed products.

The Girl Scout Toiletry Drive will take place from Nov 1-18. Made possible by the Laguna Beach Girl Scouts and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, the community can participate by donating unused toiletry items and socks which benefit our city’s Alternative Sleeping Location (ASL), which provides the homeless temporary nightly housing and other services year round.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette

These are the foods most needed by the Laguna Food Pantry

For a list of drop off locations, contact Missy Palino at (949) 322-0470 / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . They are in constant need of the following items: new socks (adult sizes preferred), sample sized shampoo and conditioner, individually wrapped bars of soap, deodorant, toothbrushes and sample sized toothpaste, sunscreen, small bottles of lotion, lip balm, disposable razors, feminine products, small tissue packages, Bandaids, washcloths, and brushes/combs.

Volunteering Time at the Friendship Shelter/Guest Chef. The Friendship Shelter helps homeless adults achieve self- sufficiency and become more productive members of our community. Each night more than 160 homeless men and women sleep safely in one of its three programs; Residential Shelter, Emergency Shelter and Housing.

This November, sign up to be a Guest Chef. Friendship Shelter’s generous volunteers prepare, cook and help serve hot, healthy meals for residents every night of the week. Guest Chefs of all ages are encouraged to volunteer their time and recipes, and make a positive difference in the lives of our residents. To volunteer, call (949) 494-6928 or email the office at friendshipshelter.org.

The Annual Laguna Beach Community Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner will take plcae on Nov 23 at noon. Join Friendship Shelter and the Neighborhood Congregational Church for Laguna Beach’s Annual Thanksgiving Community Potluck. An estimated 600 to 700 meals will be served buffet style, with food and supplies provided by individuals, churches and community groups.

Donations of food - especially prepared and cooked turkeys – are needed and will be accepted beginning at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day at the church at 340 St. Ann’s Drive. The feast begins at noon.

For more information, or to volunteer, contact Friendship Shelter Marketing Director, Kristin Points at (949) 494-6928 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To donate turkey, contact Mary LaRusso at (949) 497-5641 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.