Ever wonder about the realities of starting a business in Laguna Beach? 

The City plans a series of conversations to debunk the myths and engage with the community on the realities of starting a business in Laguna Beach. 

On Thurs, Nov 16, from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., representatives from the City Staff and Planning Commission, Chamber of Commerce, and current business members will be available to answer any questions. This event will take place at the Community & Susi Q Center located at 380 Third Street. 

Any commercial real estate agents, commercial building owners and managers, prospective business owners and their representatives are invited to attend these free workshops as well. 

For more information about this upcoming event, contact Anthony Viera at 949- 497-0389, or log onto www.lagunabeachcity.net.

