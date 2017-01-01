Troop 35 Boy Scouts achieve greatness

Last Sunday afternoon, Laguna Beach Boy Scout Troop 35 proudly honored three young men: Johnathon Ranabarger, Andrew Kaiser, and Michael Davidson for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.

To achieve this lofty rank took a great deal of hard work and discipline. After extensive review, only four percent of youth achieve Eagle Scout Rank, representing years of dedicated work embodying the spirit of scouting: “A Scout is Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent.”

The Eagle rank requires completion of service projects representing hundreds of volunteer hours of community service, leadership skills, 21 required merit badges and living the Scout Oath.

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Troop 35 Eagle Court of Honor. From Left to right: Laura, Andrew, and Erik Keyser, Michael’s Uncle Joseph Downs, Michael and Judy Davidson, as well as Jonathan Kathy and Scoutmaster Emeritus Erik Ranabargar

On Sun Sept 24, the Troop 35 conducted a quarterly Court of Honor at Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church, where boys are celebrated for their achievements in both completion of merit badges and rank advancement. The boys earned 67 merit badges, a record for the Troop.

Merit Badges ranged from Cooking and Citizenship in the Nation, to fun merit badges such as Horsemanship and Leather Working. Merit Badges vary in difficulty from completion over a weekend, while others take months to complete.

Submitted photo

Scouts and Scout Leaders happily displaying their Polar Bear Patches (frozen in a cup) earned by participating in aquatic calisthenics at daybreak at summer camp. The air and the water feel rather cold first thing in the morning. Pictured: John Hovanesian, Jane Heath, Joseph Hovannesian, Tom Stellar, Josh Bammer, and Nico Bammer