Free Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program (HICAP) Medicare Open Enrollment Clinic

Specially trained HICAP counselors will provide residents with health and drug comparison charts and conduct a cost analysis of your options at no cost to you.

Appointments are available from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov 17, at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street.

To make your 45-minute appointment or for more information call (949) 464-6645.