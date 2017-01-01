Print | Email

Local National Charity League chapter begins membership drive

The Laguna Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. has opened its annual membership drive and invites interested mothers and daughters from not only the city of Laguna but also surrounding South OC communities to apply for the Classes of 2024 and 2021. 

The Laguna Chapter will host a November 15 Meet & Greet at the Aliso Viejo Conference Center from 6 - 8 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

NCL membership is fun

Laguna Beach resident Susan Giusto is the president of the chapter, which works with more than 20 local philanthropies, as well as through its own award-winning Handmade Brigade and Sunshine Readers program. This year, the Chapter’s mothers and daughters have served more than 6,000 hours.  

RSVP to Autumn Connot at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or go to https://laguna.nationalcharityleague.org/membership-information/ to find out more about membership. 

NCL Laguna is accepting applications through January 15.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.