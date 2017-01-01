Laguna Beach Garden Club Speaker Program will feature A Traveling Gardener on Nov 10

On Fri, Nov 10, Linda Larson of Mesa, AZ presents A Traveling Gardener – Wandering, Wondering, Noticing. Linda will be highlighting the opportunities that travel offers to visit distinctive landscapes filled with art and architecture, a sense of place, and the human benefit of time spent in nature.

This program is part travelogue, part inspiration and part motivation. Linda will be featuring beautiful images from gardens of North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The Traveling Gardener program is an invigorating prescription for anyone intrigued by nature, travel and the environment to consider the revitalizing quality of garden visits. Linda is an advocate for the importance of public green space and the value of nature in our lives.

Linda Larson presents A Traveling Gardener

The Laguna Beach Garden Club meets on the second Fri of every month, Sep through May at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Avenue. At 9:30 a.m. there is the social, 10 a.m. general meeting. The public is welcome, there is no charge for guests on their first visit.

Before or after the meeting, browse the outdoor “Garden Boutique” where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased at “dirt-cheap” prices. Fantastic garden gloves only $7/pair. Parking: Free in the Laguna Canyon Road lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228. For more information on the garden club: http://www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org