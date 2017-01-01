Heidi Miller will donate a kidney, because, she says, “Saving a life? It doesn’t get any better than that”

Update: Awareness event scheduled for Nov 9

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

The expression “You’re beautiful on the outside and the inside” is usually meant to pay tribute to the attractiveness of a person and fine quality of his or her soul.

In Heidi Miller’s case, the saying is both metaphorically and literally true. Not only is the local businesswoman gorgeous and generous, but her insides are also in stunningly good shape.

She knows this because the doctors at Cedars Sinai have made sure to check out every organ in her body.

They’ve done MRIs, ultrasounds, x-rays and a slew of blood and other tests – and Heidi, they have declared, is in the pink, her insides just as healthy if not healthier than those of most people ten, even 20 years younger.

Why undergo this rigorous testing when Heidi has been perfectly healthy all her life – has never, in fact, been hospitalized?

“Saving a life? It doesn’t get any better than that”

Because Heidi Miller is going to donate a kidney to someone who otherwise might die within the year. Someone whom she’s known for years, but only casually until now.

And because, “Saving a life? It doesn’t get any better than that,” she says.

Heidi should know. Back in 1991, she was the first to be a bone marrow donor at Hoag Hospital. Because of her gift, a young woman lived another 22 years, became a mother and a grandmother, and led a full life.

Now, (I can tell as I talk to her), it is really irking Heidi that she has two kidneys but could live quite well with just one, and yet it isn’t quite time to do the transfer to someone who dearly needs one.

That someone is Bruce W Cook, well-known editor and publisher of The Bay Window in Newport Beach.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Heidi with Bruce and Cathy Cook

Last May, an event was held at the Balboa Bay Club to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation, specifically kidney donations, because, as Heidi says, 22 people every day die waiting for a transplant. More than 117,000 patients are on the transplant list.

The event was also a not-so-subtle quest to find a kidney donor for Bruce. Heidi RSVPd but at the last minute could not attend.

Months later, she asked a friend about the event. “Four hundred and fifty people attended,” the friend said. “Nobody donated a kidney, though. Bruce is on dialysis three or four days a week and has been for five years now. He desperately needed a donor.”

Well, what might not be obvious to others, was obvious to Heidi. She called a friend, Cindy, who had been a kidney donor. “Would you do it again?” she asked. “Yes,” Cindy said.

That was enough for Heidi. Immediately she called Bruce to find out his blood type. It was a match. “Give me your doctor’s number,” Heidi said.

Bruce, overwhelmed and grateful, did just that. Heidi researched organ donation. Numerous tests were done.

She and Bruce were medical matches in every way.

“I know exactly what I’m getting into,” she told me. “I know the potential size of the scar (small) and how quickly I am likely to heal (two to three days in the hospital, outpatient monitoring after that, back to full health within 60 days, probably less). I’ve researched every detail. It’s so great, though, kidneys from living donors last years longer in the recipient’s body, which is so good to know!” Her enthusiasm was palpable.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Heidi at the Cedars Sinai Transplant Center

Months of more tests followed Heidi’s decision – medical tests to ensure compatibility of donor and recipient, psychiatric tests to ensure that both knew what they were taking on, financial questionnaires to ensure that Heidi was in a strong enough position to be able to take time off work, and hearings before the Transplant Board of Cedars Sinai.

“Well, I’m single and I run my own business,” Heidi said. “So they were a little concerned about that. But I have the most amazing network of friends, so I knew I’d be fine, especially with the support of the community.”

I imagine that the doctors realized early on that Heidi was a force to be reckoned with – and indeed, her friends and family have rallied around, with none daring to question her decision, and all determined to make the path as easy as possible for her.

She was very touched by a voicemail she played to me from her father, an ethicist, who congratulated her: “Heidi, this is so you…it’s magnificent…you’re a wonderful human being,” he said.

There were some challenging moments along the way before the swap was finally fully approved, but Heidi says Cedars Sinai has been wonderful. “I feel very special when I’m there,” she said.

Hoping for a “multiplier effect”

Heidi did wonder about the relative size of her kidney – how a man of six foot five inches would survive on a kidney taken from a woman of five foot three – but the doctors reassured her that the donated kidney would grow large enough to play its necessary role in Bruce, and that her remaining kidney would adjust to do its job in her body.

One of Heidi’s closest friends, Kelly Perkins, has lived with a donor heart for 22 years, another factor in Heidi’s passion for this project.

“I’m hoping there’ll be a multiplier effect if I donate my kidney, that it will increase awareness and maybe encourage others to donate organs, saving more lives than just one,” Heidi adds.

She’s already working a plan to develop an advocacy group that will explain the process to potential donors and make the possibility feel less intimidating.

Heidi’s surgery date is November 17.

On Thurs Nov 9 stop by Heidi’s store all day from 11 a.m. onwards to learn more about kidney donations (oh, and to shop, Christmas is a’coming) - plus enjoy cheese & wine from 4 – 8 p.m.

Heidi Miller will hold an all-day donation awareness event at her store, Tight Assets, 180 S Coast Highway, on November 9, with doors opening at 11 a.m. She’ll be available to answer your questions about what it is like to be a “live” kidney donor. The day will culminate in a cheese and wine, during which she hopes plenty of Lagunans will drop by to learn more about organ donation, the processes involved, and the rewards of donating.

“Of course, I’m also hoping people will shop early for Christmas while they are here,” she says, with a sweeping gesture that takes in the eclectic range of clothing, jewelry and other items that make Tight Assets a wonder of a store.

“But the main thing is to let people know that being a donor is a great, rewarding experience. It shouldn’t be an extraordinary thing to do! I mean, we have two kidneys, and we only need one!”

Donating a kidney is an extraordinary thing to do though, especially for someone who is neither family nor close friend – Heidi is indeed beautiful inside and out.