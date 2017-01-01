What happened to the streetlight in the ocean? The scoop: Art & Nature was still a resounding success

This year’s Art & Nature weekend, organized by Laguna Art Museum, was a resounding success, though the streetlight art installation, Seascape, didn’t quite make it to Laguna Beach – more on that below.

However, more than 300 visitors visited the Museum during the First Thursdays Art Walk. Participating galleries and partners on Thursday evening included Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Kelsey Michaels Fine Art, Laguna Beach High School/City of Laguna Beach Environmental Sustainability Committee, Peter Blake Gallery, The Redfern Gallery, and saltfineart + RAWsalt.

On Friday, internationally known artist Pablo Vargas Lugo gave a really wonderful presentation of his work including some description of Seascape – an adventurous and inspiring work of art which it is hoped will be on view soon.

On Saturday, California Mexicana curator Katherine Manthorne, Seascape artist Pablo Vargas Lugo, and UC Riverside professor and historian Steven Hackel discussed California Mexicana: Land Into Landscape in conjunction with the California Mexicana exhibition. Each gave a ten-minute presentation in their own areas of expertise, then participated in a panel moderated by Laguna Art Museum executive director Malcolm Warner.

Executive director Malcolm Warner and artist Pablo Vargas Lugo

Later that day, the museum screened Through the Repellent Fence, a documentary that premiered earlier this year. The film followed the three-person Native American art collective Postcommodity as they constructed Repellent Fence, a two-mile-long outdoor artwork that straddled the US-Mexico border 2015.

That evening, William Deverell, the renowned California historian, Director of the Huntington-USC Institute on California and the West, and author of Whitewashed Adobe, gave the Art & Nature keynote lecture.

And on Sunday, the Art & Nature Family Festival attracted more than 400 visitors from 2-5 p.m. with free admission to the museum and a variety of art, nature, and science activities for visitors of all ages.

Partner organizations included Art Division with a printmaking project; the Consulate of Mexico in Santa Ana with information about the culture of Mexico; Crude Life: Gulf of Mexico Biodiversity Museum, which is a portable museum created by artist and biologist Brandon Ballengée; Laguna Canyon Foundation with a leaf rubbing project; and Laguna Bluebelt Coalition offered an artful octopus project to teach about our coastline and marine creatures.

Kids enjoy Art and Nature Family Festival

Also, MY HERO Project joined in with a project to make “harmony in nature” flags; Laguna Ocean Foundation with a tide pool fish necklace project; Ocean Institute with knot-tying demonstrations and a presentation about life aboard the brig Pilgrim; and Newport Bay Conservancy and Surfrider Foundation presented information about environmental issues; and OC Face Paint brought fun face painting.

And what about Seascape?

On Friday, Laguna Art Museum sent a note to supporters, regretting that Seascape, the outdoor artwork created by Mexican artist Pablo Vargas Lugo for the fifth edition of Art & Nature, would not be on view during Art & Nature weekend.

In consultation with state resource agencies, the California Coastal Commission has directed the museum to hold off on installing the piece while some environmental issues and concerns are addressed.

The museum’s executive director, Dr. Malcolm Warner, wrote:

“As you might imagine, we were in unfamiliar regulatory territory with this particular piece, and have proceeded in the belief that with enthusiastic support from the City and the approvals we secured from the Coastal Commission, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the US Coast Guard, we could safely go ahead.

“As a museum founded by artists who were inspired by nature, and as neighbors of Laguna Beach’s Marine Protected Area, we treasure the beauty of our city’s landscape and seascape. Indeed the theme of Art & Nature is art that takes the beauty of our coastline as its inspiration and encourages environmental awareness. It is strongly educational and includes lectures, panel discussions, and films relating to the art-nature dialogue, as well as a family festival.”

Seascape didn’t quite make it to Laguna Beach – or not yet, anyway

“The event extends outside the museum walls, and this year Laguna Beach High School and the City of Laguna Beach Environmental Sustainability Committee have crafted an installation on Main Beach, entitled Rising Tides, that seeks to foster public consciousness of rising sea levels due to climate change. In tandem, the noted contemporary artist Pablo Vargas Lugo designed an outdoor work of art, commissioned by the museum, that addresses the same issue in a more poetical fashion.

[Seascape was intended to be] “A lonesome-looking streetlight out in the ocean (in fact a buoy-like Styrofoam lookalike), a deliberately surprising and memorable sight that symbolizes the inundation of our cities and highways with sea-level rise—a beacon showing the way we are headed unless we change course. Art can play as powerful a role as facts in conveying the urgency and significance of such an issue.”

The museum will continue to work with the Coastal Commission and the relevant agencies in Sacramento in the hope that there will be a future opportunity to display Seascape. While the outdoor artwork was not on view during Art & Nature weekend, related programs took place as scheduled.