Local Tina Larsen discusses her book, My Own Darling, her parents’ WWII love story, at LBB, Nov 12

Through her parents’ war time correspondence, Laguna Beach author, Christina Valentine Larsen, artfully captures their voices in her book, My Own Darling, A Love Story for the Ages from the Greatest Generation. On Sun, Nov 12, at 4 p.m., Tina appears at Laguna Beach Books to discuss this new release from Windflower Press, which documents a more innocent time in American history.

Like those of many others, the lives of her parents, Mary and Grant Valentine, changed on Dec 7, when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Within a few months, her father was sent to the South Pacific. Tina says that her father’s obligation in the Army Reserves led to a long and illustrious career in the military.

During WWII, it could take weeks for the letters to arrive, she says. Even though the military censored their letters, Grant and Mary were adept at veiling information.

“Censors were unable to extract the intimacy from their words of love and loss,” Larsen says. “Daddy spoke of harrowing experiences when Americans took the Philippines from the Japanese. My mother tells of making tough decisions alone, something she never thought she would have to do.”

After Grant returned home in 1945, the letters were packed in a large brown pigskin suitcase with straps, most likely from Grant’s college days. Both Grant and Mary were quick to point out that their words were “racy” and very personal, and the family was not allowed access.

“The suitcase was not opened until my mother’s death in 2002,” Larsen says. “The stationery had yellowed, but the lines of love were still legible.”

During the creation of this book, the author insisted the messages sent between her parents remain unchanged and just as her parents wrote them. Tina says, “To alter their perfect words in any way would diminish their voices, as they tell their own story of a man and woman torn apart, staying alive until they could be together again. This was a desperate time for my parents. When others lost loved ones, they wondered if they would ever see each other again.”

Laguna Beach Books is located at 1200 S Coast Hwy. 949-494-4779.

For further information, go to www.lagunabeachbooks.com